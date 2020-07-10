The City of Savannah accepting applications for 2021 Community Partnership Program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah announced they are taking applications for the city’s Community Partnership Program.

The Community Partnership Program helps fund local social service programs that assist the city in meeting community needs.

The funding ranges from $5,000 to $50,000 for community services contracts and up to $200,000 for a homeless continuum of care management contract.

Proposed programming must take place within the Savannah city limits and during the 2021 calendar year.

Related Content Savannah City Council discusses mask mandate Video

Applicants will be required to attend a Community Partnership Program information session to explain the grant program, eligibility criteria and the application process in depth.

Sessions will take place July 22, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and July 25, at 10 a.m. at the Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center, 425 Pennsylvania Ave.

Each session is limited to 30 participants due to social distancing guidelines.

The application, guidelines and program information are available at savannahga.gov/cpp.

Those interested can also contact the grants manager at grants@savannahga.gov or 912-651-6520.

Applications must be submitted by August 10, at 5 p.m.