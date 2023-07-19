SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – While Johannes Jones “The Botanical Boy!” is mostly known for his plants, he is now paying it forward by offering a banking principles class to students ages 10-17.

After working with Queensborough Bank for many of their entrepreneurial adventures, Jones and his family wanted to spread the word to other students.

“The main purpose of Mini Mindz is because STEAM, which stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math is very important for kids to learn,” Jones said.

His class, “Mini Mindz!” is in partnership with Queensborough Bank: Pooler Branch. Students can attend this class on Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. to learn more about financial literacy.

If you are interested in attending, scan the QR code to sign up.