The Blood Connection hosted their Lifesaver League – Ghost Pirates Blood Drive today. (Photo by Hollie Lewis)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Blood Connection hosted its Lifesaver League Ghost Pirates Blood Drive at the Enmarket Arena Wednesday as they continue to encourage residents to save lives by giving blood regularly.

“The new year brings hope and new opportunities. Many local hospital patients wouldn’t have that hope and opportunity, without lifesaving blood products,” said Delisa English, president and CEO of The Blood Connection. “Giving blood gives local hospital patients hope for successful treatments and more time with their families. You can really make the difference in 2023 for our neighbors in need.”

First-time blood donor Erin Mahany. (Photo taken by Hollie Lewis)

Donor Erin Mahany said Wednesday was her first time giving blood.

“It’s been totally easy, very fun,” Mahany said. “It was really easy, fast, in and out in less than 20 minutes.”

Those who donated at the drive earned a ticket to a Ghost Pirates 2023 home game, a Ghost Pirates water bottle and a $50 eGift card.

Meanwhile, Chatham County has had an ongoing urgent need for blood donors.

From 2021 to 2022, American Red Cross blood donations declined by over 1,300 and their blood drives decreased by hundreds.

Blood products are used every minute for a wide range of treatments from cancer to blood transfusions for newborn deliveries.

The Blood Connection’s next Savannah Ghost Pirates Blood Drive at Enmarket Arena is on March 29. To stay up to date on more drives and donation information, click here.