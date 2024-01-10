SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Georgia has announced the eighth annual Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend.

This annual event is a three-day series of presentations, tours, and events.

The weekend is scheduled for March 7-9.

This year will celebrate Savannah’s antiques and architectural legacy with American Antiques expert, Leigh Keno, best known for his role on “The Antiques Road Show.”

The annual Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend will kick off with the Andrew Low House Museum Reception, and eventgoers can also look forward to the Antiques Road Stroll and the return of Fabulous Fete.

There will also be an online auction, where all proceeds will go to support the Andrew Low House Museum and the Green-Meldrim House.

For more information on this iconic weekend, visit www.savantiquesweekend.com.