SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Temple of Glory Community Church proudly announces the Sheila Jenks Odum scholarship gala.

The black-tie affair will be a beautiful night of celebration with its efforts geared toward the support of furthering education.

The gala is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase for $100. Proceeds will go toward scholarships for graduating high school seniors, as well as current college students.

Sponsorship opportunities are available.

For more information, visit templeofglorysav.org/sjogala.