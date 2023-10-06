SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some of the most beautiful and intriguing artwork can be found right here in Savannah.

For art lovers and anyone wishing to get a glimpse at a new exhibit, the Telfair Museum is where you will find it.

Tina Tyus-Shaw sits down with a special guest to tell us about this exhibit. She’s someone many of you know, Kimberly Michelle Dobson. But you may know her better as K. Michelle–The Midday Diva. She’s a radio personality at Magic 103.9 here in Savannah, and a phenomenal artist.

The new exhibit features local artwork from artists around the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire.

