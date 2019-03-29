Tea time! Juliette Low Elementary students join for fellowship, etiquette class Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - In honor of Women's History Month, some Juliette Low Elementary students had a special tea time Thursday with one of News 3’s own.

Anchor Tina Tyus-Shaw was invited to speak with third and fifth-graders and enjoy some delicious brews from Savannah’s Ashford Tea Company.

"We've been learning about manners and how to eat properly and how to sit properly,” said Khloe Logan-Hudson, third-grade student at Juliette Low. “We've been learning how to say 'yes ma'am, yes sir, no sir,' and we've been learning how to talk to people properly."

Not only was it a lesson in etiquette for the girls, but an opportunity for several women to share words of wisdom and encouragement.

The finale was a fun test for the girls to put their etiquette lesson to work.

11 Photos Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.