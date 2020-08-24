Take on the STEPtember challenge with WSAV

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Once again, WSAV is taking on the STEPtember challenge to help raise vital funds for life-changing cerebral palsy research.

Joined by our sister stations from Nexstar, some of our employees are teaming up and pledging to walk 10,000 steps per day during the month of September.

It’s all part of raising awareness and resources for the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation.

Every step made and every dollar raised will help uncover what’s possible for those living with this physical disability.

Learn more about the challenge at steptember.us. And be sure to share your progress with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram!