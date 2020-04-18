Sweet send-off for Marshpoint assistant principal’s first cancer treatment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Marshpoint Elementary School rallied around one of their own Friday as she headed into her first cancer treatment.

Principal Sylvia Wallis tells News 3 that Jennifer West, assistant principal at the school, is very special to everyone Marshpoint.

Wallis said she’s kind, caring and supportive, so showing that same compassion was only the right thing to do.

Signs were posted in West’s front yard to start her send-off right.

But that wasn’t all.

About three-fourths of faculty, custodians, teachers and paraprofessionals showed up to the Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion at St. Joseph’s/Candler to cheer for West as she walked into treatment.