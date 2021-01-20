Super Museum Sunday postponed until May

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Super Museum Sunday, part of the annual Georgia History Festival, has been postponed.

Rather than taking place on Feb. 7, the free event has been moved to May 2, the Georgia Historical Society announced Wednesday.

“While we regret that this action is necessary, we believe that it is the prudent course to ensure the safety of all participating sites and the thousands who annually participate in this event,” said Patricia Meagher, director of communications for the Georgia Historical Society.

Super Museum Sunday typically happens around Feb. 12, the day James Edward Oglethorpe established the colony of Georgia in 1733.

It’s a beloved event in Savannah, giving residents and visitors the opportunity to explore historic sites, museums and other points of interest at no cost.

Officials say because of COVID-19, all in-person activities associated with the Georgia History Festival are subject to modification or cancellation.