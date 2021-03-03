Sunabella at Savannah hosting community blood drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Sunabella at Savannah has teamed up with the American Red Cross for a community blood drive this Friday.

The Bloodmobile will be set up across the street from the memory care facility at O’Reilly Auto Parts (11305 White Bluff Rd.).

The Red Cross says all donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Organizers say plasma from antibody-positive donations could help current coronavirus patients in need.

Plus, the first 20 donors will receive a free frosty from Wendy’s.

To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor keyword: Sunabella.

According to the Red Cross, results for blood donations tested for antibodies will be available through the Red Cross app in seven to 10 days.