Summer@Massie camps to offer field trips, hands-on activities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Massie Heritage Center is promoting exploration and education all summer long.
As a part of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, Massie provides opportunities for all ages to learn about Savannah’s history and architecture.
In June and July, the center is hosting Summer@Massie camps, taking children on field trips, and providing hands-on activities. Officials say the camps will be limited to small groups that will follow COVID-19 safety protocols.
Summer@Massie offers two different camps for separate age groups, one centered toward the arts, and the other focused on archaeology:
- Art and Architecture
- June 7-11 and June 21-25
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday-Friday
- for grades pre-K through rising 3rd
- Digging History
- July 12-16 and July 19-23
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday-Friday
- for students rising 4th through 6th
Students will need to bring their own lunches and a refillable water bottle, though snacks will be provided.
To register, click or tap here. Learn more about the center at massieschool.com.
The cost of each camp is $125 per student per week. Payments can be made via phone at 912-395-5070 or in person at the Massie Heritage Center on 207 East Gordon Street.