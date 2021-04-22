Summer@Massie camps to offer field trips, hands-on activities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Massie Heritage Center is promoting exploration and education all summer long.

As a part of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, Massie provides opportunities for all ages to learn about Savannah’s history and architecture.

In June and July, the center is hosting Summer@Massie camps, taking children on field trips, and providing hands-on activities. Officials say the camps will be limited to small groups that will follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

Summer@Massie offers two different camps for separate age groups, one centered toward the arts, and the other focused on archaeology:

Art and Architecture June 7-11 and June 21-25 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday-Friday for grades pre-K through rising 3rd

Digging History July 12-16 and July 19-23 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday-Friday for students rising 4th through 6th



Students will need to bring their own lunches and a refillable water bottle, though snacks will be provided.

To register, click or tap here. Learn more about the center at massieschool.com.

The cost of each camp is $125 per student per week. Payments can be made via phone at 912-395-5070 or in person at the Massie Heritage Center on 207 East Gordon Street.