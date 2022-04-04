SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Online pre-registration is open now for Summer Bonanza, a youth mentoring program in Chatham County.

Founded by retired Commissioner Dr. Priscilla Thomas, the program provides educational programs, fun activities and cultural enrichment for underprivileged children.

Summer Bonanza is available to Chatham County youth ages 7 to 14. Those ages 15 and older who have been in the program for at least two years can serve as junior volunteers.

The program will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon each Saturday from June 4 to Aug. 6. Summer Bonanza will utilize a hybrid schedule for in-person and virtual activities.

To register, visit summerbonanza.com. Paper applications may be faxed to 912-232-7388 or scanned and emailed to adorsey704@gmail.com.

There is a $10 fee per child and lunch is provided. Parents and guardians must attend the orientation with Parent University, a nonprofit aiming to bridge the gap between schools and the community through active parent involvement.