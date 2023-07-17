SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Community leaders from around Savannah and Chatham County came together over the weekend for the fifth annual Summer Bonanza Mentor for a Day program.

Summer Bonanza was founded almost 30 years ago by former county commissioner Dr. priscilla Thomas, and more than 6,000 young people have benefited from it.

Children ages 7 to 14 are paired with a mentor to guide them according to their professional and personal goals.

This was WSAV News 3’s Kim Gusby’s third year participating in this initiative.

Executive director Angela Dorsey tells News 3 that the program is an important part of helping young people stay on the right path.

“It’s very important. This is a part of the vision that Dr. Thomas had, that the community would come in and work with the children,” Dorsey said, “to train them up in the way they should go, so when they get older, they won’t part from it. And a number of the children are needing mentors in their lives to help them stay on that straight and narrow.