SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some inspiring figures in Savannah and Chatham county came together Saturday to mentor children in the community during the fourth annual Summer Bonanza ‘Mentor for a Day’ program.

Local kids ranging from seven to 14 years old are paired with a mentor to talk about issues facing today’s youth, from becoming role models to future career goals.

County commissioners, judges, and people from all walks of life served as mentors, including WSAV’s Kim Gusby.

“Children, it sounds corny, but it’s true – they’re our greatest resource and the more we put into them, the more we get out of them so we have to invest in our children. So this is a chance for us to come together to talk with them and to do some fun activities,” Gusby said.

Summer Bonanza was founded nearly 30 years ago by former county commissioner Dr. Priscilla Thomas.

Since then, more than 6,000 Savannah and Chatham county youth have been involved in the program.