Students compete in 10th annual ‘Future Chef’ competition

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Fifteen elementary school students from the Beaufort County School District went head-to-head in the 10th annual Future Chef Competition Monday.

Similar to shows you’ve seen on Food Network, the aspiring young cooks were challenged to re-invent their favorite school lunch.

“Savannah’s Sizzlin’ Nachos!” Savannah Senna, a first-grade student at Coosa Elementary School, said of her dish. “The ingredients are chips, chicken nuggets, and bacon bits, salsa, and the chips!”

The students had one hour to prepare their dishes before presenting them to a panel of six judges, who scored each dish on originality, taste and nutritional value.

“I’m making vegetarian nachos,” second runner-up Nigel Poulin of Beaufort Elementary School said. “I have in the oven some sweet potatoes. They are garnished with olive oil and we flip them every five minutes so they get the nice crispy texture of a chip.”

Each student was paired up with a staff member from Sodexo who helped them create their masterpieces.

“I figured it would be something fun to do to keep me busy today,” volunteer Sharon Jackson said. “We’re making zucchini spaghetti with turkey meatballs.”

Parker Star took first place for his zucchini-and-sweet potato “Harvest Muffins.” He was awarded a prize basket of cookware, kitchen utensils, cutting boards, and a personalized Future Chef apron.

Parker now has a chance to move on to the 2020 regional and national Future Chef competitions.

“There were cinnamon and a lot of flour, two cups of flour,” he said. “Salt, and a lot of other ingredients I forgot the names of.”