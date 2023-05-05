SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Warmer weather is here. May 1st is May Day and it marks the traditional welcoming of spring.

To celebrate, students from seven Savannah-Chatham County Public School system elementary schools were a part of the Massie School May Day Festival.

The event was held at what was formally Calhoun Square.

The Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church provided lemonade and homemade cookies for the students.

742 kids performed a variety of dances from around the world, including the traditional maypole dance, followed by the annual crowning of the May Day king, Whit Creel From Hesse K-8 School, and the queen, Kiara Maldonado Santos from Rice Creek School.

“They are learning about different cultures and they’re learning about art and they’re learning about public performance and their parents come and see it. It’s very charming. So it’s a fun event but they’re also learning something as well and they’re contributing to the community. It’s a great source of pride for our community as well watching these kids dance and perform in front of Massie,” said curator at the Massie Heritage Center Stephen Smith.

Massie’s May Day Festival is a long-standing Savannah tradition, dating back to the first year that the school opened in 1856. It has evolved into one of the largest multicultural events in the school system.