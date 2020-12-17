Student-athletes collect donations for local schools in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One Savannah gym is coaching student-athletes to excel in more than just sports.

The Factory gym created an essential toiletry drive to give back to those in need for the holidays.

Coach Rob Deloach describes the gym as “a destination, not a location, for elite students who want to excel in the classroom, community, and whatever activity they choose to pursue.”

The team has been collecting essential items for boys and girls ages 6 to 14 since Nov. 12.

The coaches and students delivered the packages to DeRenne Middle School, Hodge Elementary, Greenbrier, Building Bridges, Hurbert Middle School, Meyers Middle School and Jacob G. Smith Elementary Thursday.

“We’re putting together some gift bags to give back to the community that’s given so much to us,” member of The Factory, Sam Wilson, said. “We wanted to do whatever we can to help.”

“When we came to the gym, it was a lot easier to see how things really work and really have an appreciation for how hard things can actually get. So we wanted to give back to people who aren’t as fortunate as we are,” Thomas Moriarity, another member, added.

The team said they believe no student should have to attend school without basic essentials, so they made gift packs that included soap, lotion, toothpaste, toothbrush, mouthwash, deodorant, kleenex, hand sanitizer, shampoo, conditioner and more.

“These are unprecedented times and we need some of the basics,” principal of Derenne Middle School Tammy Broadnax said. “They turned that into these wonderful goodie bags that we’ll be able to bless the children of many schools in the community. The children of Savannah will be blessed because of these gentlemen and their actions.”

They created enough gift bags for 100 girls and 100 boys throughout the community.

There were various donors that contributed to the drive, including small businesses in Savannah and throughout the county.

You can still donate to their cause on their GoFundMe page.