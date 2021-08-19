Step Up Savannah receives help in battle against poverty

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Even with all the economic setbacks during the pandemic, Step Up Savannah is still working to help people break the cycle of poverty.

Step Up Savannah recently got some help from Bank of America to the tune of $10,000.

The money from the Bank of America Foundation will support Step Up Savannah’s financial literacy and workforce development initiatives.

Step Up Savannah’s executive director Alicia Johnson says Savannahians are more likely to be “asset poor” than other Georgia residents.

Asset poor or Asset Poverty means families don’t have things like savings or a 401k to help if they lose their job.

“What they’re going to get is the opportunity to be connected directly to resources that they need, right there that moment,” explained Johnson, “Whether it’s food, or clothing, or transportation support, those things to help them get back on their feet, get back to work.”

Step Up Savannah partnerships are many with companies like Starbucks, Google and Amazon.

