Step Up Savannah hosts virtual annual meeting and silent auction

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Step Up Savannah hosts its Step Up to Strike Down Poverty Annual Meeting via Zoom Friday morning.

Step Up Savannah’s 15th annual meeting will highlight the progress of the organization in its fight against poverty in Chatham County.

The event will focus on programs and resources provided by Step Up Savannah and raise awareness for the racial and gender wealth gap of women.

The meeting begins at 10:00 a.m. Friday.

The event is free and open to the public with registration required. To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_p_TtPBRMQjKKYgihgA3Y9w.

Step Up Savannah will also host a virtual silent auction where individuals can bid on various items such as golf packages, spa certificates, restaurant gift certificates and more.

All bids must be placed on packages by 8 p.m. on October 30, 2020 . For more information or to donate to the Step Up to Strike Down Poverty Virtual Silent Auction visit https://stepupsavannah.betterworld.org/auctions/strike-down-poverty-auction.

All proceeds will support Step Up Savannah and its work.