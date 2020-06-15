Step One Automotive to host grab-and-go meal event for military, medical workers, first responders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Step One Automotive Group will host a grab-and-go meal event for military, medical workers and first responders on Tuesday.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Fiat’s South location at 8701 Abercorn Street.

The locally owned Krazian food truck will be on site serving pre-packaged meals to frontline workers. There will also be music and raffle prizes for attendees. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, Step One says.

To reserve your meal, click here.

“This is just a way for Step One to say thank you to all the men and women who have helped to keep our community afloat during the pandemic,” said Step One Automotive Group Marketing Manager Maja Ciric.

Special guests, including Commander of American Legion Post 500 James Putney, Vice Chair of Veterans Council of Chatham County Rich Noel and Commander of American Legion Post 135 Art Peltier will be in attendance.

“It is an honor to be asked to attend and we commend Step One for their dedication to the community and support of our country – this is a silver lining in these trying times,” said Peltier.