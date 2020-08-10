Step One Automotive to host grab-and-go meal event for military, medical workers, first responders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Step One Automotive Group will host a grab-and-go meal event for military, medical workers, and first responders on Tuesday.

The event will also raise money for the Fight the War Within Foundation (FTWWF).

Pre-packaged meals from locally owned food truck Bayou Cafe can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Fiat’s South location at 8701 Abercorn Street.

FTWWF Community Outreach’s Amy Headrick says Miranda Briggs started the foundation after dealing with a lack of mental health resources. FTWWF now serves as a mental health advocate for teens, veterans and first responders.

Team members are also currently working Armed Forces Mission’s Lou Koons to get trained for suicide intervention, Briggs says.

The grab-and-go meal events began in April and have been a big success. Click here to learn more.