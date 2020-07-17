Step One Automotive thanks front-line workers with grab-n-go meals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Step One Automotive is continuing its efforts to give back to first responders and veterans with their grab-n-go meal events.

Maja Ciric, marketing manager with Step One Automotive, says the company first came up with the idea back in April and have held several since.

“We want to keep this thing going,” said Ciric. “This is our way to say thank you for everything you do and we appreciate you.”

The company brings out a local food truck to their North Savannah and South Savannah locations once a month to provide a meal for military personnel, medical workers, first responders and veterans.

Friday’s event, at their North Savannah location on the Chatham Parkway, brought out firefighters, members of the American Legion Post 135 and other personnel to grab food from Pie Society.

Joe Higgins, chairman of the Veterans Council of Chatham County, said many veterans he has spoken to are grateful the community gives back to them.

“It means everything as a veteran to know that the community is giving back to us,” said Higgins. “The love and the outreach they show is just amazing.”

He also says many veterans are in need right now and also need the help and support of the community.

“There’s veterans with PTSD, we have homeless veterans throughout Savannah so please reach out,” he said. “Reach out to your American Legion, reach out to your VFWs. See how you can help.”

The next grab-n-go meal event is on Tuesday, July 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the South Savannah dealership, located at 8701 Abercorn Street.