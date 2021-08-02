Statesboro’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s scheduled for October 9

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Event organizers announced the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Statesboro will take place on October 9.

The event helps Statesboro and surrounding area residents join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Organizers say while plans are being made to host the walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities as decisions are made about event details.

Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk.