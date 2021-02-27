Statesboro’s One Boro Commission to host violence prevention public forum

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Statesboro’s One Boro Commission plans to host a public violence prevention forum, called “Securing Statesboro: Keeping Our City Safe.”

The “Securing Statesboro” forum is a chance for community members to review and discuss data from law enforcement agencies and organizations that provide support to victims of violence.

The Statesboro Police Department, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Southern Police Department, Safe Haven and the Teal House will present at the forum, followed by an interactive conversation.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 6 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Georgia Southern University’s Military Science Building on the Statesboro campus.

One Boro organizers say the forum is the first of many that the group plans on hosting to promote diversity, inclusion and equity among Statesboro residents.

For more information on the event, visit this link.