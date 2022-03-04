STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Statesboro has begun accepting applications for its annual Statesboro Youth Connect (SYC) summer program.

According to the city, the five week program focuses on inspiring local high school with first-hand career development experience.

The SYC program provides a setting similar to an internship for high school students. The city says students will gain invaluable experiences while also earning a stipend.

Organizers say the goal of the program is to allow students to learn more about local government and explore possible career paths in local government while also obtaining life skills.

To be eligible for the program, a student must be enrolled in high school (grades 10 through 12 by August 2022) and living in Statesboro’s city limit, or be a dependent of a City of Statesboro employee.

Participants will report each week, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Students will earn a weekly stipend of $7.25 per hour.

The program begins on May 31.

The deadline to apply for SYC is March 18 at 11:59 p.m.

High school students interested in learning more or applying should visit www.statesboroga.gov/youthconnect.

Questions about the program can be directed to the City of Statesboro’s Department of Human Resources at (912)-764-0683 or through email at hr@statesboroga.gov.

Once all applications are received, a member of the city’s staff will reach out to potential participants to schedule a virtual interview.