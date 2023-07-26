STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Alzheimer’s is a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. While there is no cure, a local teen is spending her free time raising money to fund research.

Making a fresh glass of ice-cold lemonade means much more to Ava Mincey. What’s most important is raising money and awareness for Alzheimer’s – a disease that her great-grandmother, Daisy Littles, died from in 2009.

While Ava did not know Daisy personally, she has worked with Alzheimer’s patients in nursing homes for several years now.

She said, “I can read a book one day and like… maybe they won’t know me the next day, but I still go.”

She first set up her stand in the yard of her Statesboro home three years ago with the help of her father. Since then, she has raised $10,000 dollars for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Anthony Mincey, Ava’s dad told News 3, “Once I gave her the recipe and we sat down, we mastered I told her that you know it would take off knowing that you was doing it for a good cause and nine times out of ten if you do something for a good cause, it has a big effect on society.”

Ava has also donated four thousand dollars to other organizations including those that benefit cancer patients and support sexual assault victims.

Ava said, “It makes me feel really good about myself and how I’m helping the community and how I’m having a big impact on people’s lives.

At only 14 years old, Ava’s parents describe her as someone with a kind and giving heart.

Yolanda Mincey, Ava’s mother explained, “It makes me feel good as a parent to know, you know, that she’s humbled enough to give back because, like, I, you know, teach. So I know many kids… they want the money for themselves. But she’s always willing to help.”

Anthony added, “And the fact that young folks today, honestly, you don’t see too much of giving. And it’s great to see that she was willing to give and give for a big cause like Alzheimer’s.”

“So do y’all have like a secret ingredient or anything?”

Anthony smiled, “yes”

“Are you going to tell us?”

“Love.”