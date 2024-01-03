STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department has announced the winners of their community photography contest, asking the community for help in redecorating their office.

Winners were announced on their Facebook page. They were looking for photos that capture the essence of Statesboro, offering prizes for the top five photos.

The department received 103 submissions and narrowed those down to 19 photos that their officers then ranked.

1st place prize winner Justin Samples

2nd, 3rd and 4th place prize winner Eric Cumbee

6th place prize winner Ashley Vanmeter

7th and 5th place prize winner Emilio Quintero

“We were really impressed with how everybody responded to it,” said Lt. Kevin Wadley, who spearheaded the contest. “A lot of the photos we got were high-quality photos. You could tell people really took the time to think about it and really work on it.”

The department worked with restaurants Bull & Barrel and Del Sur to get $100-150 gift cards for the winners.

Wadley says even though they weren’t all “winners,” all of their favorites will go on the walls in their department, winning or not.