Statesboro launches ‘Love Ur City’ COVID-19 relief campaign

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Statesboro has launched a new campaign, raising funds for small businesses and families that have sustained losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Love Ur City” campaign, running May 18 through June 2, benefits two funds: the Statesboro COVID-19 Family Relief Fund, administered by United Way of Southeast Georgia, and the Statesboro COVID-19 Small Business Relief Fund, handled by Georgia Southern’s Business Innovation Group.

The goal is to raise $75,000 — all going to a family or business in need.

“The nation has felt and will continue to feel a significant impact from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar. “As we’ve started to settle into what may very well be our new normal, I couldn’t help but wonder if our community will ever be what it once was — with small businesses thriving and families reaping the benefits of a robust economy.”

The mayor said he felt it was imperative to create a capital campaign to benefit Statesboro’s citizens that have been most affected financially by the outbreak.

There are two ways to donate to the Love Ur City Covid-19 Relief Fund:

Mail a check to:

City of Statesboro (Attn: Finance Department)

50 East Main Street

Statesboro, GA 30458

Make an online donation through the city's GoFundMe page here

According to the city, applications for grant funds will be made available to the public after the campaign donation period has ended.

Businesses that are selected for the grant will receive up to $2,500 and selected families will be awarded up to a $500 grant.

Applicants will be required to meet several criteria to be considered for one of the grants. Statesboro citizens looking to apply for grant funds will not be expected to pay the monies back.

Be sure to keep an eye on lovestatesboro.com for more information on the application process.

“Statesboro is a tight-knit community,” said McCollar, “When one of us is hurting, we all are.

“I am confident that our city will come together during this time to offer support to those who need it most.”