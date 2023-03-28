SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Statesboro Fire Department (SFD) will have open interviews after receiving grant funding for new staff.

Statesboro Fire is hoping to fill 19 vacant firefighter positions this spring. According to SFD, the department was awarded $2.1 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) last February. The funding is specifically for ensuring Statesboro Fire has the people it needs in order to better respond to emergencies.

The grant money will fund the salary of 12 new firefighters over a three-year period. However, the department says that there are seven more additional positions needing to be filled.

Interviews and physical agility testing will be available on a first-come, first-served basis from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on March 29, 31, and April 12.

“This is the first time our department is conducting open interviews,” says Statesboro Fire Chief Tim Grams. “Our goal is to provide folks interested in our firefighter position ample opportunities to come in at a time convenient for their schedule.”

There are a few things you should bring with you:

a copy of your driver’s license

birth certificate

education transcript (high school diploma, G.E.D. or college transcript)

If you’re interested in joining Statesboro Fire, apply online by clicking here or visit Statesboro Fire Station #1 at 24 W. Grady St. on one of the testing dates mentioned above.