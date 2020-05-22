Stars, stripes and car horns: Local nursing home celebrates residents with Memorial Day parade

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WSAV) – Family members honked their horns and showed off homemade signs for their family members during a parade Friday at Thunderbolt Transitional Care and Rehabilitation.

Cheryl Hull, whose mother is a resident in the facility, says this is the second time they’ve organized this parade and they love participating.

“We get to see them and say hello…it’s short but sweet and they have fun and they enjoy it too,” said Hull. “It’s Memorial Day weekend! We’re free and we want to be able to see our loved ones.”

Residents in the facility have only seen their family members through a plexiglass barrier.

For residents like former Thunderbolt Mayor Jimmy Petrea, this parade of support was extra special.

“It almost makes you feel like you’re in a first-rate hotel here rather than a nursing facility,” said Petrea.

Even masks couldn’t conceal the happiness and excitement of seeing loved ones loop through the parking lot.

“It’s overwhelming to see everyone come out here and share a little bit of their day and their time just for a few minutes but just because it’s so important for them to see you,” said Hull.

As the sounds of the car horns began to die down, residents said they’re just grateful for the love and support they receive from family members and staff.

“Never take anything for granted,” said Petrea.”Even under bad situations, some good things can come about.”