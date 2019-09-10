Starland Mural Project to highlight 8 Savannah artists, seeks funding

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Starland Mural Project aims to create eight new murals by eight local artists on the walls of the old Starland Dairy in the next two months. The artists chosen for the project include Amiri Farris, Dana Richardson, Jon Witzky, Jose Ray, Juliana Lupacchino, Kevin Bongang, Tyriq Maxwell, and Xavier Hutchins.

Organizers say one of the goals of the Starland Mural Project is to provide a repeatable framework for permitting, funding, and painting of murals.

“The Starland Mural Project is inspired by the idea that art should be for everyone. Murals are a way for our communities to declare our stories, the ones we’re making right now. It’s our little way of sharing who we are and who we want to be,” says Clinton Edminster, organizer & owner of Starlandia Supply, “We think this project will inspire others to see a blank wall as a space to tell a story and to encourage a new way for artists to work and thrive in our city.”

The eight artists hope to start painting their murals in October pending approval of the Historic Sites and Monuments Commission (HSMC). The commission meets at a hearing on October 3rd.

The project is seeking sponsors and donations to reach a $15,000 fundraising goal by mid October. Individuals and corporations interested in sponsorship should visit starlandmurals.com for more information.