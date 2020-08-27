St. Vincent’s Academy students celebrate 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A group of young women in Savannah is reflecting on the strides others have made as the nation celebrates the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.

Students in Rebecca Faucette’s history class at St. Vincent’s Academy were assigned a project to talk about the oldest woman they know in their lives and why that person inspires them.

This project is one of the many ways the school has decided to commemorate the centennial celebration of the 19th amendment, which guarantees women the right to vote. It’s part of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission’s Forward into Light Campaign.

“I want them to know that it’s a right,” said Faucette, “that what can be given can also be taken away. And it’s up to us to keep that right and to keep it forefront in their minds.”

The students hung up pictures of themselves and the women they dedicated their project to on the fence outside of the school on the corner of Abercorn and Liberty streets.

Junior Anna Santiago tells WSAV.com NOW she did her project on her mother, who’s also an alum of St. Vincent’s. She says grateful to learn about the sacrifices of the suffragettes.

“It means a lot for me to be able to say that I can vote for what I think is right and I have the chance to vote for what I believe in,” said Anna.

Her classmates agree and say this project gave them the opportunity to reflect on how the role of women has changed since the early 20th century.

“I feel like I can make a difference in the world and help other people who feel like they don’t have a voice,” said Caitlyn Balcom.

The school will also be lit up in purple and gold at night to commemorate the passage of the amendment.