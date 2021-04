SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – St. Paul CME Church is hosting a drive-up giveaway on Saturday at their Teen Center.

Non-perishable items, cleaning supplies and fresh vegetables donated by a local farmer will be available for free while supplies last.

The giveaway is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon.

Those who drive by for a donation are asked to enter the center, located at 1605 Whitaker Street, from Barnard Street.