St. Joseph’s Hospital nurses, Fox & Weeks honor woman who died without family

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A woman who passed away with no family to claim her will get a proper burial, thanks to the nurses who cared for her.

The Intensive Care Unit nurses at St. Joseph’s Hospital have teamed up with Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors to honor Ellen Cavanaugh, who passed away in isolation.

Cavanaugh was staying at Magnolia Manor of Midway, where staff says she was adored.

When she got too sick, St. Joseph’s Hospital took over her care, and naturally, her nurses became the family she didn’t have.

When Cavanaugh died in early August, hospital staff and Fox & Weeks came together to plan a proper burial.

They say her death is uniting the community and giving front line workers the chance to grieve.

“Ellen is so representative and she almost symbolizes everything that we’ve been through,” said Fox & Weeks General Manager Pam Sullivan. “And I thought that just that humanity and care that those nurses displayed deserved something more than that and so did Ellen.”

Cavanaugh’s service will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. Only her nurses will attend in person, but the entire memorial will be livestreamed online.

Members of the community can visit the Hodgson Chapel at 7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive to sign Cavanaugh’s memorial book. Fox & Weeks says it will be buried with her, “so that she will never be alone.”

In addition, Fox & Weeks has established the Ellen Cavanaugh Scholarship for Healthcare Workers. Contributions will fund a scholarship awarded to students who plan to pursue a career in healthcare.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up online or checks can be made payable to the Savannah Community Foundation c/o The Ellen Cavanaugh Scholarship and mailed to The Savannah Community Foundation at 2225 Norwood Avenue, Suite B., Savannah, GA 31406.