SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Parents, here’s an idea to keep your children engaged.

Be Health at St. Joseph’s/ Candler is hosting a kids camp next week for winter break.

Participants will experience the same fitness program that you’re seeing here from a previous kid’s fitness camp. It’s happening at the Outfitters At Heartwood in Richmond Hill.

Be Health camp is a fun and adventurous opportunity for kids to learn about being fit, being happy, being healthy and being inspired.

We talked to Wellbeing Navigator Sarah Hanson about the rewards your kids will get at Be Health.

“We have an abundance of classes set up that will give the basic tools to get them through their day and build resiliency, and become a little bit healthier and happier along the way,” said Hanson.

“When we talk about fitness we talk about the whole body including our brain. So the mental fitness aspect of it. And then understanding nutrition, How that folds into not just our body, but also the mental side of it.”

Be Health winter camp dates are for two days next week February 20 through the 22.

It’s $35 per child per day.

For more information on how to sign up for Be Health’s kids fitness camp click here.