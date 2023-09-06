RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – St. Joseph’s/Candler is hosting a Free Family Fun Day this Saturday in Richmond Hill.

The free Bē Health event promises a morning of fitness, yoga and nutrition tips to inspire the whole family.

Stop by between 9 a.m. and noon at SJ/C Heartwood (35 Outfitters Park Dr. in Richmond Hill).

For more information, call 912-675-0524, email BeHealth@sjchs.org or register directly through the Bē Health app. Visit here to download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.