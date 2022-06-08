SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – St. James the Less Catholic Church will be hosting a Food Pantry Distribution of non-perishable food items to community members in need on Saturday, June 18th

The distribution will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the St. James Church parking lot located at 8412 Whitefield Ave.

“Each food box is packed individually according to the number of people in the household and hopefully can help them get through at least to three days of meals,” said Susanna Powers with St. James the Less Catholic Church.

Food boxes could include the following items: breakfast cereal, oatmeal or pancake mix, breakfast bars, rice, pasta, macaroni and cheese, spaghetti sauce, canned stews, canned soups, canned vegetables, canned fruit, canned, chicken, canned tuna, shelf-stable milk, crackers, peanut butter and jelly.

To register for the food distribution and for more information call the St. James Church Food Pantry line at 912-800-9006

For more information about St. James the Less Catholic Church, visit stjamessav.com.