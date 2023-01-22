SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Saint James Catholic Church opened its doors Saturday morning to ensure those in need were provided meals.

A steady stream of people came out to receive nonperishable food, baby diapers, and laundry detergent.

St. James Catholic Church explains why helping families is so important right now.

“Nutrition, health, and also feeding the soul of [families in need]. Food is so expensive right now. They can’t afford it. So they’re letting go of nutrition to pay rent, to pay for gas, to get to work.

The church says that they feed 60-80 families every 3rd Saturday of the month.