SSU’s Scholarship Gala raises $250,000 for students

President Kimberly Ballard-Washington presents Richard C. Kessler with an Award of Excellence in Entrepreneurship for his vision and economic impact in bringing The Kessler Enterprise, Inc., to the Savannah area.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to Savannah State University (SSU), the school’s annual Scholarship Gala raised $250,000 in support of students needing financial assistance.

SSU held a check presentation during a black-tie event Saturday evening at the Marriott Savannah Riverfront.

The school says the proceeds provide scholarship support for deserving students.

“We are so grateful for the support we received from the SSU Foundation, Inc., as well as, the corporate sponsorships and community support from alumni and friends to help further our students’ education and to increase degree attainment for those who may not otherwise be able to attend college,” said Kimberly Ballard-Washington, J.D., President of SSU. “The generosity of those who have contributed to student scholarships leaves a lasting impact in our city and changes the lives of these exceptional students. It means so much.”

Mayor Van Johnson accepts an Award of Excellence in Leadership at Savannah State University’s Annual Scholarship Gala.

During Saturday’s event, SSU also honored one community organization and five individuals for their contributions to the university and the greater community in leadership, philanthropy, scholarship and service.

SSU honored Savannah Mayor, Van Johnson and the late Georgia State Representative Edward “Mickey” Stephens with Awards of Excellence in Leadership.

Alumna Beulah Rucker Oliver was posthumously honored with an Award of Excellence in Scholarship.

Alumnus Wilburn Eason was recognized with an Award of Excellence in Philanthropy.

Richard C. Kessler also earned recognition with an Award of Excellence in Entrepreneurship.

HCA Healthcare’s Memorial Health earned the Award of Excellence in Service.