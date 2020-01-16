SSU announces National Freedom Day events

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah State University (SSU) announced its plans to celebrate National Freedom Day with events on January 30 through February 1.

SSU’s Wright Choice Initiative will host the National Freedom Day events which will be free and open to the public.

National Freedom Day was established to commemorate President Lincoln signing a resolution proposing the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery in the United States.

The Wright Choice Initiative is named for Richard R. Wright Sr., SSU’s first president. Wright is considered the architect of National Freedom Day.

National Freedom Day events begin Thursday, Jan. 30, 6 p.m., in the King- Frazier Student Center, Marshview dining room. Winners of the student essay contest will read from their work on the theme of “Getting a 2020 Vision of Freedom”, followed by student performances.

Attorney Mawuli Mel Davis will be the keynote speaker on Friday, Jan. 31, 10 a.m., in the King-Frazier Student Center ballroom. Davis is a Thurgood Marshall Award winner and was named Civil Rights Attorney of the Year by the Gate City Bar Association. He is co-founder of the Davis Bozeman Law Firm in Atlanta.

A panel discussion will follow.

On Feb. 1, 11 a.m., a community celebration will take place at the Coastal Georgia Center, 305 Fahm Street.

