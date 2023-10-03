SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – From haunted movie nights to fall festivals, there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate the spooky season.

Take a look at the local Halloween events happening in the area.

Bluffton Police Department’s 3rd annual Safety Spooktacular

The Bluffton Police Department is hosting its third annual Safety Spooktacular on Friday, Oct. 27 at Oscar Frazier Park.

Residents of all ages are invited to meet (and possibly dance) with their community’s first responders. There will also be trunk-n-treat, a DJ and local community groups that contribute to public safety.

A costume contest will be held at 6:30 p.m. for all ages. There’s a dog costume contest as well.

Hardeeville’s Festival on Main

The Hardeeville Festival on Main returns to center stage on Friday, Oct. 13 (5 to 10 p.m.), and Saturday, Oct. 14 (noon to 10 p.m.).

Admission is free for the whole family. Events include:

Amusement parks, food trucks and craft vendors

Corn-hole tournament with cash prizes

Micro Mania Midget Wrestling Tour

Music by Deas-Guyz and E5C4P3, The Journey Tribute







E5C4P3 – The Journey Tribute

Hinesville’s 14th annual Scarecrow Rock & stRoll

The city of Hinesville is hosting its annual Scarecrow Rock & stRoll event from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, downtown.

Organizers expect more than 15,000 people will head downtown for trick-or-treating, hayrides, a scarecrow contest, live music from Mason Jarr Band and more.

Statesboro Family YMCA hosts outdoor movie nights

The Statesboro Family YMCA will host its First Ever Spooktacular Outdoor Movie Series every Friday night in October to raise funds for A Place to Dream. Entry is $5 a person.

Concessions will also be available with an “All You Can Eat” ticket that is $7 per person or $25 for a family of four.

Costumes are encouraged but not provided.

Sign up here.

October 6: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

October 13: Halloweentown

October 20: Hocus Pocus

October 27: Nightmare Before Christmas

Statesboro: Haunted Forest

The Haunted Forest of Statesboro returns to the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds benefitting the Boys & Girls Club of Bulloch County.

The fun kicks off on Thursday, Oct. 26, with student night, and the general public can visit the Forest from Oct. 27 to 31. The hours are 8 p.m. to midnight.

Tickets range from donations of $10 to $20. For more information, visit here.

Statesboro: Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair

The 61st annual Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair is set for Monday, Oct. 16, to Saturday, Oct. 21, at 16942 GA-67.

Hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro, the fair brings together carnival rides, local food vendors, live entertainment, livestock shows and agricultural history.

Ticket prices are as follows:

$8 for advanced online tickets

$10 at the gate

Free for children under 5

Wristbands $25 advanced + processing fee $30 during fair week + processing $35 on Saturday + processing fee



Visit here for information on hours of operation and more.

Tybee Island Pirate Fest

The Buccaneer Ball at The Crab Shack kicks off the three-day Tybee Island Pirate Fest.

Friday, Oct. 6 (5 to 11 p.m.) promises vendors, music, a bounce house and more.

The annual parade is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7. Festival goers can enjoy music all day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Admission is free.