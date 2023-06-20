SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the South Carolina Department of Social Services, this summer South Carolina residents who receive SNAP benefits will now get special discounts to museums and attractions within the state. This is all part of the new program called EBT perks.
In order to get into attractions either with a discount or completely free, the SNAP recipient simply has to present their SNAP card when purchasing their ticket.
Current EBT Perks partners include:
Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum
The Powder Magazine – American Revolution Museum
The Children’s Museum of the Upstate
Riverbanks Zoo & Garden – Columbia, SC
The South Carolina Aquarium- Charleston, SC
New partners are continually being added, therefore SNAP recipients should check DSS’ EBT Perks webpage often.