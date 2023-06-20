The South Carolina state flag waving along with the national flag of the United States of America.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the South Carolina Department of Social Services, this summer South Carolina residents who receive SNAP benefits will now get special discounts to museums and attractions within the state. This is all part of the new program called EBT perks.

In order to get into attractions either with a discount or completely free, the SNAP recipient simply has to present their SNAP card when purchasing their ticket.

Current EBT Perks partners include:

The Charleston Museum

The Columbia Museum of Arts

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum

Sigal Music Museum

The Powder Magazine – American Revolution Museum

The Children’s Museum of the Upstate

Riverbanks Zoo & Garden – Columbia, SC

The South Carolina Aquarium- Charleston, SC

New partners are continually being added, therefore SNAP recipients should check DSS’ EBT Perks webpage often.