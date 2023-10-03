SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This month, Savannah residents have several chances to meet the men and women who keep our city safe. The Savannah Police Department is looking to bolster community engagement by holding events designed to bring the neighborhood together.

On Tuesday, October 3, SPD will host “Savannah Night Out” with the intention of building partnerships and trust between police and the community. Officers say it’s a great way for them to learn more about safety concerns. The event will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Savannah Impact Program headquarters, on 36th and Waters Avenue.

There will be music and food, with police and fire personnel on-site with hands-on displays (we heard there might be a helicopter if weather permits!) The Savannah Police Community Engagement Team will also be there to give out Halloween costumes and school supplies, free of charge.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 4 officers will host “Coffee with a Cop” at the McDonald’s on Broughton Street from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. This is an opportunity to talk with local officers about any questions or concerns you may have about the city or your neighborhood.

On Halloween night, SPD will host “Blue Light Fright Night” with a scary walk-through of the Central Precinct, lots of candy, sodas, a photo area, and a raffle. It takes place on Oct, 31 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at 1710 MLK Jr Blvd. The Savannah Police Community Engagement Division will be on hand to make sure everyone has a safe and spooky time.

If you have any questions or concerns about your neighborhood, October is filled with opportunities to converse with the people who serve and protect our community.