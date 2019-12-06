SPD receives stuffed animals donation from PetSmart

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s the season of giving, and that’s just what a local PetSmart is doing this holiday season.

The Savannah Police Department, along with other local law enforcement agencies accepted a donation of over 1,000 holiday stuffed animals from PetSmart.

The donation presentation took place earlier Friday at PetSmart, 11132 Abercorn Street where SPD came to collect the plush toys.

This is the first of many holiday related initiatives that the Savannah Police Department will be participating in this December.

The stuffed animals will be used by first responders to give to children during emergency situations or families in need.