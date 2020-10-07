SPD, local churches team up for National Faith and Blue Weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) and local churches are set to host events this week in participation of National Faith and Blue Weekend (NFBW).

NFBW is organized by the United States Department of Justice COPS Office and MovementForward, Inc. The purpose is for places of worship to partner with local police to help reinforce connections in the community.

Chaplain Charles Roberson of Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship and Chaplain Thomas Sills of Connor’s Temple Baptist Church are each hosting a cookout to show support of SPD.

In addition, Grace United Methodist Church will host a Faith and Blue service on Sunday, where the congregation will recognize officers and present small tokens of their appreciation.

All events are free and open to the public. Masks will be required.

See details for each event, below.

Cookouts and Conversations:

Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship (Chaplain Charles Roberson) Friday, October 9 6 p.m. — 7:30 p.m. 425 W Montgomery Cross Rd

Connor’s Temple Baptist Church (Chaplain Thomas Sills) Saturday, October 10 10 a.m.— 12 p.m. 509 W Gwinnett St.



Faith and Blue Sunday: