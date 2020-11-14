SPD celebrates graduation of 6 new officers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) welcomed six new officers on Friday afternoon with an outdoor Swearing-In Ceremony at the Police Memorial Statue.

SPD says the officers were ceremoniously inducted into the police department after weeks of training at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center and specialized training at the SPD Professional Development Center.

Mayor Van Johnson, other City leaders, SPD staff, and family and friends all attended the ceremony.

“We thank you for undergoing training that I know was rigorous, training that I know was challenging, but training that was necessary for you to be part of a world-class police department, which is the Savannah Police Department,” said Johnson, acknowledging the officer’s accomplishments.

“Last week, I had the opportunity to meet with you during the final week of patrol school, and I shared with you three things,” said Chief Roy Minter, during the ceremony. “ I told you, you joined a great, rewarding profession and agency. I told you there is a tremendous opportunity for career growth and advancement, but I also told you this is a busy time for the Savannah Police Department. We need you, and we will continue to support all of you during your career and your training.”

Each of the officers is assigned to the Northwest Precinct where they will begin their professional training officer phase.

Congratulations to Officers John Aguilar, III, Bradley Carles, Hunter Cone, Jasmine Emerson, Matthew Homans, and Mauricio Sarabia!