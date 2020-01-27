Southwest Middle School hosts Parent University

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Southwest Middle School hosted Parent University over the weekend. Parent University is a day where parents of students are able to attend class and learn some of the things that contribute to their child’s education.

The event lets parents ask questions and become familiar with what their children are learning in the classroom.

Organizers says it’s a great way to involve the parents in their children’s education.

“What we try is to create an environment where they feel safe to learn and thats the behavior we like to encourage,” explained Michael O’Neal, Parent University organizer, “Get out get the information you need and don’t be ashamed to say, I don’t know something.”

Parent University is held multiple times throughout the year.

