Southern Coast Heart Ball auction ends soon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Southern Coast Heart Ball, a fundraiser for the American Heart Association, has gone virtual this year.

Organizers have gathered a wide variety of options for their online auction, including rounds of golf, trips to the spa, island getaways and delicious meals.

Get your bid in soon — the auction closes at 9 p.m. Saturday. Visit this link to get started.

And don’t forget, it’s National Wear Red Day! Learn more about how you can join in the effort to raise awareness for heart disease online here.