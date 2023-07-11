VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) —Southeastern Technical College has partnered with the Hyundai Metaplant to offer a training program for students to kickstart their automotive careers.

Tuesday morning in the Tattnall Auditorium on the College’s campus, Southeastern Tech and Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant of America (HMGMA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a training partnership leading to jobs at the megasite, which is currently under construction in Bryan County.

“The signing of this MOU between Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America and Southeastern Technical College represents a collaboration built on the foundation of mutual benefit. Hyundai gains access to a pool of talented individuals who can contribute to its growth and competitiveness, while the college gains access to real-world case studies and industry expertise, enriching the learning experience for students. This collaboration ensures that technical education remains relevant and impactful in a rapidly evolving electric vehicle landscape,” College President Larry Calhoun said.

The Electric Vehicle Professional Technical Certificate program is geared towards preparing students for entry-level employment in the electric vehicle production industry. The eight-credit-hour certificate will include three courses that focus on safe and effective automotive shop operations, automotive electrical principles, and the operation and service of electric vehicles.

Upon completion of the program, students will have the skills needed to work in sub-assembly shops, building components, and on the production floor to manufacture electric vehicles.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Southeastern Tech for this training program,” HMGMA CEO/President Oscar Kwon said. “This training program will give prospective employees the tools they need to start a career in the electric vehicle industry with HMGMA. The students who attend Southeastern Tech are our neighbors. We place a strong emphasis on recruiting local and helping to create long-lasting careers for those we hire.”

The course will be available at Southeastern Tech’s Vidalia campus. For more information on the program or to apply, click here or call 912-538-3100.